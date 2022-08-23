Alexa Bliss details which pop star she thinks would be successful in WWE

Alexa Bliss recently revealed which pop star she believes will be successful in WWE, and claims having a "big personality" is the key to their success.

Bliss will feature in a six-woman tag match at the upcoming Clash at the Castle on September 3. She will team up with Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY on the show, which will air live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The Goddess recently sat down for an interview with WWE UK ahead of the much-anticipated show. During the interview, she was questioned about Logan Paul and other celebrities that could thrive in the promotion. Bliss named rapper/pop star Cardi B as someone who could potentially succeed in the business:

"I feel like they have to have a big personality. We've already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar," said Alexa Bliss.

Logan Paul received acclaim from the wrestling world for his first singles match against The Miz at this year's SummerSlam. Cardi, who frequently interacts with WWE stars on social media, claims to be a lifelong fan of the company. So a future WWE run is probably not out of the question.

Does Alexa Bliss consider herself a future WWE Hall of Famer?

Bliss is one of the most acclaimed women's wrestlers in WWE history, being a two-time SmackDown and three-time RAW Women's Champion in her six years on WWE's main roster. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion. Although she hasn't won any titles in the past few years, she is still one of the most popular stars in her division.

On a recent appearance on the MackMania podcast, Alexa revealed that she "100%" sees herself as a potential WWE Hall of Famer:

"I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster.” She continued on the WWE women’s division, “On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.” [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Alexa Bliss is currently teaming up with Asuka in the tournament for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the first round and will face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the semi-finals on tonight's RAW.

