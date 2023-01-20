Alexa Bliss posts heartfelt tweet reacting to major WWE release

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sent a heartfelt message to D-Von Dudley following his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

D-Von Dudley's seven-year stint as a backstage producer for WWE has finally come to an end. Prior to his exit, he had been working as a coach at the Performance Center. The Hall of Famer announced earlier today that he had parted ways with the company.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world.

Shortly after D-Von made the tweet, Alexa Bliss responded to the same with a wholesome message for the in-ring veteran. Check out the tweet HERE.

"We love you @TestifyDVon!"

Alexa Bliss' message to D-Von was met with several heartfelt responses from fans

Bliss' fans were quick to respond to her tweet addressed to D-Von. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Mark Williams @MarkWil74167998 @AlexaBliss_WWE @TestifyDVon I’m miss D von I hope he goes to impact Cause his partner is there @AlexaBliss_WWE @TestifyDVon I’m miss D von I hope he goes to impact Cause his partner is there

D-Von Dudley grew close to Alexa Bliss and other WWE Superstars over the past seven years. A couple of years ago, he had nothing but praise for the new generation of stars ahead of the Money in the Bank event.

He said:

"In terms of the Money in the Bank, I'm excited for it. Everytime with this new generation they come and do these Money in the Bank matches, you get to see all these new innovative things that they come up with and I'm looking at them going, "Damn! I'm glad I'm ain't wrestling no more.. I don't think I'd be able to take that", but it's amazing what these new generation of wrestlers can do with a match like Money in the Bank."

D-Von Dudley will go down as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. He had a short-lived heel run on SmackDown in 2002 that didn't go anywhere and was soon dropped.

The 50-year-old star succeeded as a tag team wrestler along with Bubba Ray Dudley and is a multi-time tag team champion across several top promotions.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to D-Von Dudley in his future endeavours following his WWE departure.

