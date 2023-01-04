Alexa Bliss reacts to claim that there's "not a millilitre of fluidity left" in her body

Alexa Bliss has reacted to a fan critiquing her in-ring work following her recent outing against Bianca Belair on WWE RAW.

Bliss went out of control during her RAW Women's Title match against Bianca Belair on RAW and ended up attacking the referee. Belair was victorious in the end via a DQ but suffered a brutal beating at the hands of Bliss.

Shortly after, a fan criticized Bliss on Twitter, stating that there isn't even a little fluidity left in the WWE Superstar's body.

"Alexa and Bianca referencing Scary Movie 3 is cute af, but not enough for me to close my eyes on the fact that there is not a millilitre of fluidity left in Alexa’s body. She’s playing a corpse too well, cause it looks like rigor mortis."

👠 @coochiemayoo Alexa and Bianca referencing Scary Movie 3 is cute af, but not enough for me to close my eyes on the fact that there is not a millilitre of fluidity left in Alexa’s body. She’s playing a corpse too well, cause it looks like rigor mortis Alexa and Bianca referencing Scary Movie 3 is cute af, but not enough for me to close my eyes on the fact that there is not a millilitre of fluidity left in Alexa’s body. She’s playing a corpse too well, cause it looks like rigor mortis

Alexa Bliss noticed the tweet and responded with a "Face Blowing a Kiss" emoji and a "Woman Zombie" emoji. Check out her response HERE.

Note - Bliss has a protected/locked Twitter account.

Alexa Bliss' fans weren't happy with the original tweet

The fan's criticism of Bliss didn't sit well with her Twitter followers. The original poster ended up doubling down on the criticism in another tweet:

👠 @coochiemayoo @AceofJaxx No no she’s stunningly beautiful! Just awkward in the ring @AceofJaxx No no she’s stunningly beautiful! Just awkward in the ring

Bliss' fans had the following to say in response to her reaction to being criticized:

🎃👻☠A-Blissful-Hiveling🎃👻☠ @Ashawn40 @coochiemayoo and how many championships..no scratch that..how many matches have you had in your life?.. @coochiemayoo and how many championships..no scratch that..how many matches have you had in your life?..

Javier Ortiz Bultron @javydreamercsw @coochiemayoo I think she is playing her part amazingly as always. You are just not getting it. @coochiemayoo I think she is playing her part amazingly as always. You are just not getting it.

Bliss has been acting strangely for a while now on WWE TV. Judging by her recent demeanor, she is mere days away from fully embracing the dark and disturbed persona she donned when she was aligned with Bray Wyatt.

Not long ago, Bliss appeared on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast and revealed that she is pretty excited to pitch new ideas for her gimmick to Triple H:

“I’m excited to pitch these ideas to him and see if we can make some of them work for WWE. Even if my ideas don’t work, I know he has his ideas and I trust his creative input full-heartedly and I know he’s going to take the company in a new direction creatively that’s going to be awesome,” she said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It won't be long before fans finally get to see the result of Alexa Bliss' odd behavior that she's been displaying lately. It remains to be seen how fans will react if she returns to a fully-fledged supernatural character on WWE.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' current on-screen persona? Sound off in the comments below.

