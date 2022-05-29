Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan telling Kayla Braxton she will "never be as pretty" as Bliss

Alexa Bliss recently reacted after a fan told WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton that she'll "never be as pretty" as the former Women's Champion.

Braxton is a popular wrestling personality and currently works as a backstage interviewer for WWE. She has quite a large following on Twitter and occasionally deals with hateful trolls.

Braxton recently tweeted asking fans' preferences when it comes to potatoes. A troll responded, saying she'll never be as pretty as Bliss and should stop trying. Braxton hit back, pointing out that she asked about a completely unrelated topic.

Bliss has now responded to the hilarious situation as well. She posted a GIF, hinting she's as confused as Kayla about the fan's tweet.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Still thinking about the time yesterday I thought I was getting hash browns but was given a salad instead. I’d like to expound on this issue : hashbrowns, homefries, tots and breakfast potatoes are all different things. Im a hash brown gal. What kinda potato head are you? Still thinking about the time yesterday I thought I was getting hash browns but was given a salad instead. I’d like to expound on this issue : hashbrowns, homefries, tots and breakfast potatoes are all different things. Im a hash brown gal. What kinda potato head are you? https://t.co/KkNnlR32ml

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to being harassed on social media

Alexa's tweet indicates she was baffled by the troll's lame attempt at bashing Kayla. Fans who follow Little Miss Bliss on social media know that she's been dealing with trolls and haters for years now.

Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars. She boasts almost six million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million on Twitter. A few crazy fans are bound to creep in with such a large following. Some of Bliss' 'fans' have gone too far while harassing her on social media in the past.

Bliss recently responded to a disturbed individual who left a string of comments on her Instagram post. She revealed that the person claimed he was planning to shoot her and Ryan Cabrera. Bliss added that she turned in the screengrabs of his claim to the police.

It was a nice gesture on Alexa's part to come out in support of Braxton and let the troll know they were in the wrong for attacking her. The troll has seemingly learned their lesson as the tweet has been deleted.

