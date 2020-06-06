Alexa Bliss reacts to Sasha Banks and Bayley "crying on the floor" on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss had an interesting reaction to Banks and Bayley's photoshoot.

The duo mocked the rumors of them throwing a tantrum at WrestleMania 35.

Banks, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles for the 2nd time in their careers. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection later got their pictures taken with the newly-won titles, and took a shot at their rumored WrestleMania 35 tantrum in the process.

Alexa Bliss has now posted a response to Banks and Bayley's hilarious photo-shoot. She said that crying on the floor ended up working well for the duo the last time they did it, and asked Nikki to take notes. Check out the tweets below:

Worked well for them last time... Nikki, let’s take notes, I’ll bring the tissues https://t.co/cd6t2TYkfG — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 6, 2020

Banks and Bayley's win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was their 2nd Women's Tag Team title victory

Banks and Bayley became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019, after defeating five other teams inside the hellish structure. The duo defended the title belts at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal 4-Way match which also featured Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and The IIconics. The match ended with The IIconics picking up the win.

Soon after, it was rumored that Banks and Bayley caused a temper tantrum backstage following their loss at The Show of Shows. Bayley commented on the rumors months later, and deemed them as being ridiculous.