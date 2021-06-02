Alexa Bliss reacts to the WWE releases of Braun Strowman and other superstars 

A series of high-profile WWE releases have absolutely rocked the wrestling world to its core! As announced by WWE, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett have been officially released from their WWE contracts.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Reactions to the shocking WWE departures are coming in from all corners of the internet as Alexa Bliss posted her heartbreaking response to the latest developments. The RAW superstar released the following tweet while reacting to WWE's announcement:

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss in the WWE

Braun Strowman's name on the list of releases has unsurprisingly managed to gather the most attention. The former Universal Champion was considered a Vince McMahon project, and his unforeseen WWE exit has stunned almost every WWE follower.

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss have crossed paths on WWE TV a few times before. They teamed up together during WWE's Mixed Match Challenge in 2018. Bliss also played a significant role in Strowman's extended program with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown last year.

While Braun Strowman is yet to react to his WWE release, we do have more details on what acted as the catalyst to the company's decision to let him go.

Aleister Black is another established talent whose name was least expected to feature when it came to the cuts. Black had recently introduced a new character on SmackDown, and things were certainly looking up for the Dutch Superstar in the WWE.

The former NXT Champion issued a statement addressing his WWE release, and even he admitted to being surprised by the news.

WWE has not confirmed any more releases as of this writing, but we'll keep you updated if anything comes up (we hope it doesn't). Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes all the outgoing talents all the very best for their future.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Jack Cunningham