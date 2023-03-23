Alexa Bliss recalls an old embarrassing experience after appearing masked in non-WWE show tonight

Alexa Bliss is currently working through a few health issues, but that didn't stop her from appearing on The Masked Singer show tonight. She has since spoken about her experience and how she was embarrassed once backstage in WWE.

The Masked Singer's Season 9 Episode 6 was country themed. Axolotl was eliminated from the competition and had to take off her mask. Under the mask was Alexa Bliss.

Bliss has now spoken to TV Insider about her reason for going on the show and how she wanted to get over her stage fright. She recalled an embarrassing situation in WWE. During a karaoke completion at a Christmas party, she froze.

"For me, it was more, so I wanted to get over my stage fright. I have a really bad stage fright of singing in front of people. I had this karaoke thing happen a long time ago in WWE. We had this Christmas party where all the talent got up and sang karaoke in front of everyone and it was a contest and the winners got gift cards.

She confessed that it had affected her badly, and that she had not sung since due to her anxiety about singing in front of people.

"I went up to sing and I froze and just started looking around and shaking and sweating and I just sat the microphone down and I went and sat down and just was so embarrassed and I hadn’t sung since," Bliss said.

Alexa Bliss said that she was still nervous about appearing on The Masked Singer

Alexa Bliss admitted that despite being masked, she was still quite nervous about the performance on the show but was reassured by her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera.

"Oh, yeah. I was still really nervous, though. I was so, so nervous. I remember having a slight little anxiety situation before the show, before I went on, but my husband [singer Ryan Cabrera] was there and like, “You’re going to do great. This is the fun part. You did all the hard work. You’ve already faced your fear. You sang in front of these people already. This is just the fun part. Have fun.”

The star, who had to go through treatment for cancer, made quite an impression through her performance.

