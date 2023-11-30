Alexa Bliss reflects on hidden meaning behind her special day

Alexa Bliss took some time out and let the WWE Universe know that she was blessed with a baby girl. She also revealed the name of her daughter in a video to fans. The WWE Superstar has now reflected on her daughter's birthday and the hidden meaning behind it.

Alexa Bliss was last in action at the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year. She fought Bianca Belair in a losing effort and has been off TV since then. Before her hiatus, she was speculated to join Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy but plans for that stand changed due to the unfortunate death of Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, were blessed with a baby girl on November 27th. The couple shared a fun video to let the world revel with them about the new member of their family. The WWE Superstar also took to X to reflect on her daughter sharing her birthday with a popular legend.

"I know everything happens for A reason & the world works in mysterious ways. Our Daughter Hendrix coincidentally being born on Jimi Hendrix birthday is one of those moments for me"

What did Alexa Bliss have to say about Brya Wyatt's unfortunate demise?

Bliss and Wyatt were paired together in 2020. The former Women's Champion would appear on Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse to build their alliance. Her role as The Fiend's ally played a significant role after Randy Orton burnt him in an Inferno Match at TLC.

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton went one-on-one in a No Disqualification match at Fastlane in 2021. The Fiend returned during the match to help Bliss beat Orton. The two Superstars shared a strong connection, and the same was seen when Bliss penned down her thoughts about her friend's demise.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham."

Only time will tell whats next for Bliss or when she returns to the ring.

