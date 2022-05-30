Alexa Bliss responds to a fan giving her a new nickname

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made her much-awaited return to the red brand this month citing a new gimmick and new entrance music.

Many fans have not taken her new entrance music and last week tweeted that The Goddess should alter it. She responded that she loved the music and even shared the lyrics for the same, thus carrying her new gimmick despite continuing to keep the Lily doll by her side during the matches.

The three-time RAW Women's Champion returned on the May 10th edition of RAW where she was a mystery opponent to then WWE official Sonya Deville. In the weeks that followed, she continued to successfully defeat Deville.

While her new look and gimmick garnered mixed reactions from fans, recently a fan tweeted a clip of Bliss's former look titled 'The Trendsetter' to which she responded:

"The trendsetter … I like it."

Bliss signed with NXT in 2013 and made her televised debut in June in a segment where she congratulated the NXT Women's Champion, Paige. She was drafted to SmackDown in July 2016 and defeated Becky Lynch in December of that year to win her first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Alexa Bliss has been on a winning streak since her return

Last week, Little Miss Bliss went head-to-head with her former friend and tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki are two-time women's tag team champions. The duo worked well together during their tenure as a tag team from 2019 to 2020, which came to an end when Bliss started turning to the dark side by Bray Wyatt.

On the latest edition of RAW Talk, the former women's tag team champion stated that she was excited to work with Nikki A.S.H again.

"It was great. I really missed being in the ring with Nikki. Obviously, we were best friends at one point and times change, and people move on. People choose their own paths and you know, I chose a new path and she seems to be living her best almost-super-hero life. And yeah, that was a lot of fun," Bliss said.

While seemingly letting go of her dark gimmick with The Fiend, it would be interesting to see what Alexa Bliss has in store for WWE fans.

