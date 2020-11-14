Alexa Bliss responds to Roman Reigns taking shots at WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre showed up on the Blue Brand to confront Roman Reigns before Survivor Series.

During their segment, Roman Reigns took some shots towards Monday Night RAW and called it a show that nobody watches because every WWE fan is busy watching Friday Night SmackDown.

It is true that the Blue Brand has been putting out better episodes in terms of quality when compared to RAW, but Alexa Bliss didn't exactly agree with Roman Reigns' statements regarding the Red Brand.

Despite all the criticism against the Red Brand, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's segments from WWE RAW have received critical acclaim, for the most part.

Alexa Blisstook to Twitter and pointed out the same.

Alexa Bliss had crossed paths with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

It's the little things on Smackdown. Alexa Bliss staring a hole through Roman Reigns. In her eyes, itshould be The Fiend's title. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TxZQOKCRJJ — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) September 26, 2020

Although Bliss is now a part of the Red Brand, she had crossed paths with Roman Reigns before the 2020 WWE Draft.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns were reportedly set to be part of a Fatal-4-Way match at Hell in a Cell. But WWE chose to save Roman Reigns and The Fiend's epic confrontation for a future date, as Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were drafted to WWE RAW in October.

Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton on next week's RAW to determine who walks out as the WWE Champion. The winner will also face the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at Survivor Series. At the same time, The Fiend hasn't forgotten what Randy Orton did to Bray Wyatt in the past, and that particular plot point may come back to haunt The Viper during the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.