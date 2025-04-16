Alexa Bliss to return at WrestleMania 41 & immediately win title in scenario proposed by former WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss is currently away from WWE television, which means she is set to miss WrestleMania 41 as things stand. This is unfortunate, as the five-time Women's Champion only recently returned from maternity leave.
Following her surprise return in the women's Royal Rumble Match, Bliss has barely been used in WWE. She was part of the women's Elimination Chamber Match but hasn't been seen since. However, a recent update indicates Little Miss Bliss might be at WrestleMania 41.
Her husband, Ryan Cabrera, will appear at a concert in Las Vegas this Saturday night. If Alexa Bliss is in town for that, she could stick around and return at The Show of Shows on Sunday. Amid this, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth came up with a scenario for Bliss' potential return at 'Mania.
Taking to his official X/Twitter handle, Ellsworth speculated that Chelsea Green could hold an open challenge for her United States Championship after complaining that she wasn't on the show. He suggested Alexa Bliss as her mystery opponent, with a title change likely in such a scenario:
"What if… @ImChelseaGreen came to the ring at #WrestleMania.. Complained about the first ever women’s #WWE U.S. champ not being on the show.. Did an open challenge.. Answered by .@AlexaBliss_WWE," he wrote.
It remains to be seen if Bliss will return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 41. Her presence would instantly boost the women's division, whether or not she wins the United States Championship from Green.
Alexa Bliss could have had a different match at WrestleMania 41
Having been eliminated by Liv Morgan in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, it seemed like Alexa Bliss might target the Judgment Day member. Had she remained on television, WWE would have been able to build to a match between the two at WrestleMania 41.
Alternatively, Bliss could have teamed with Nikki Cross against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. It would've meant her joining The Wyatt Sicks, which could still happen after The Show of Shows.