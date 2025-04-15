Alexa Bliss seemingly in town for WrestleMania; potential return teased

Alexa Bliss shared an interesting update today on social media ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bliss has not competed in a match since coming up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber last month.

The veteran is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41, but seemingly will be in Vegas this weekend. She took to her Instagram story to promote Ryan Cabrera's upcoming concert in Sin City this Saturday night.

Bliss and Cabrera are married in real life, and welcomed a daughter to their family in 2023. If Bliss is in town for her husband's concert this weekend, it leaves open the possibility for her to appear at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Bliss promoted her husband's upcoming concert in Las Vegas. [Image credit: Screenshot of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story]

Bliss was rumored to be appearing at WrestleMania 41 with The Wyatt Sicks, but a recent report suggested that she will not be returning until after The Show of Shows. The mysterious group has also been absent from WWE television and has not appeared since December 2024.

Vince Russo comments on Alexa Bliss' WWE return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed Alexa Bliss' return to the company and noted that the former champion may have shifted her priorities.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that motherhood may have caused Bliss to prioritize things differently. He suggested that she could be more focused on being a mother, rather than her wrestling career:

"We're not women, we'll never be women. But I think a lot changes when they have a child. I really do, bro. I think the nurturing, the motherhood kicks in, and all of a sudden you gotta go to work and you're thinking about your daughter or your son and who's taking care of them. I think life changes drastically for women when they have a child." [From 4:02 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Alexa Bliss got a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe when she returned at Royal Rumble 2025. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the 33-year-old moving forward.

