Alexa Bliss reveals embarrassing experience on flights with WWE Championships

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently joined Maria Menounos on her Better Together with Maria podcast. During the conversation, Alexa Bliss revealed when her WWE contract will expire and her plans to have kids with her fiance Ryan Cabrera. Alexa Bliss also spoke about carrying WWE titles during flights and how she has had to face some embarrassing situations.

"The RAW Women's Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Championship, they're bulkier than the tag team championships. It's so embarrassing. You know how it is. When you go through TSA and it lights your bag up like a Christmas tree? And you open the bag. And they SHOW everyone."

"And then there was a time when my bag didn't fit in the overhead compartment, and I had to have the title on my lap during the flight! So after that moment I started carrying a Betsy Johnson backpack that the title perfectly fits in." (h/t PWInsider)

Alexa Bliss in WWE recently

Alexa Bliss was arguably having an average 2020 until WWE surprisingly decided to pair her up with Bray Wyatt. The two have managed to keep the fans thrilled and excited with the complex nature of the relationship of their characters.

Since her move to Monday Night RAW at WWE Draft 2020 last month, Alexa Bliss has been on a different level altogether. Like Bray Wyatt, she also now has a split personality where she appears inside the Firefly Funhouse as a bubbly host, but becomes as intense as The Fiend inside the ring, and sometimes outside the ring too.

It will be interesting to see where the storyline is heading, especially given the recent buzz about a potential clash between The Fiend and The Undertaker at the upcoming Survivor Series. What kind of a role Alexa would play in that rivalry, if it does happen, remains to be seen.