Alexa Bliss reveals inspiration behind her Firefly Fun House character 

While Alexa Bliss got engaged to singer-songwriter boyfriend Ryan Cabrera in real-life, her onscreen equation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt remains one of WWE's greatest modern-day mysteries.

Bray Wyatt has remained tight-lipped behind his recent creative process in WWE, but Bliss has shed some light on how she gets into character for her Firefly Funhouse segments.

While chatting with Maria Menounos on the Better Together with Maria podcast, Bliss stated that she is having a great time portraying two personalities that are extreme opposites to each other.

"I get inspiration from people. I do a lot of 'people watching'. I look at their mannerisms and I use it."

Alexa Bliss explained the difference in psychology between the Funhouse version of herself compared to her more sinister personality.

"For the Firefly Fun House, I've been watching 'The Big Comfy Couch'. I used to watch that growing up and the old sing-along stuff. Kids' show hosts are very over-the-top, and they're friendly. You have to watch their mannerisms and they're almost childlike. So I've been using that stuff for 'Fun House' Alexa. The darker version of Alexa is very stoic, very quiet, almost like 'haunted mansion-y'. When you go to the haunted mansion and they speak very monotone. They don't make eye contact and they don't change their facial expressions. [I've] just been playing with that, and it's been so much fun."

If the above quotes are used from this article, please credit Better Together with Maria Menounos with an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Alexa Bliss added that she hasn't reached the point where her character has made a full transition in WWE, but she is very excited to get to that point in the near future.

Advertisement

Aside from The Big Comfy Couch, Bliss revealed the names of some other throwback kids' TV show from the 1990s that she watches to get in character for the Firefly Fun House segments.

"I rewatched this sing-a-long called Sing A Long With Silly Wen. But she used to wear the pig tales, and so did the girl from the big comfy couch. I've just been watching that, and Nick Jr, and I've been watching Blues Clues again." (h/t: PWInsider).

Alexa Bliss has been involved in multiple storylines on WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt is so good. The way he makes his Firefly Fun House persona so different from The Fiend while still keeping that quiet menace is something few could pull off. He and Alexa Bliss have also been a delight together. #WWERaw — 🖤 Kevin Berge 🖤 (@KevinBerge) November 17, 2020

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss stood by Bray Wyatt's corner when Wyatt faced The Miz in a rare exhibition match. She even pounced on John Morrison at one point during the bout.

Advertisement

Wyatt earned a victory over The Miz, but the Firefly Funhouse duo stopped in their tracks when The Fiend's graphic appeared on the big TitanTron.

Apart from that, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also brawled together before the aforementioned match took place, and they had to be separated by WWE officials. It seems like Nikki and Alexa's storyline will be a recurring part of Monday Night RAW, for the time being.