Alexa Bliss seemingly confirms status for WWE RAW after WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss seemingly confirmed her status for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following WrestleMania 41 and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus at Royal Rumble 2025. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old also eliminated Bliss from the Women's Elimination Chamber last month. Bliss has not been seen on WWE television since Elimination Chamber, and seemingly will not be on tonight's episode of RAW.

The former champion took to her Instagram story to note that she was leaving Las Vegas, which is the location for tonight's show. You can check out her message in the image below.

"Bye bye Vegas," she wrote.

Bliss shared an interesting message ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Alexa Bliss' Instagram story]

Bliss has been rumored to be returning alongside The Wyatt Sicks for a while now. The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen on WWE television since Uncle Howdy was pinned by Karrion Kross in December 2024.

Vince Russo reacts to Alexa Bliss' WWE hiatus

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Alexa Bliss' priorities may have changed, leading to her absence from television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo noted that Bliss is now a mother, and wrestling may no longer be her top priority. He added that Bliss is married to popular singer Ryan Cabrera and may not need the money.

"Here's the bottom line. If it isn't money, it's ego. So Alexa Bliss is married to a rock star. It's not money. She doesn't need to go to work for money. Take that out of the equation. So now, if she doesn't have an ego, and she does have a child at home, you know, bro, it could be very, very possible that her heart is just not in it anymore." [From 8:38 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Bliss remains a very popular star among WWE fans, despite not being featured on RAW or SmackDown as of late. Only time will tell when she will make her return to television.

