Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW marks the fallout of the recently concluded WrestleMania 41 premium live event this weekend. New alliances were formed and new champions were crowned, but the action wouldn't stop there.

The April 21, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the location of last week's Friday Night SmackDown and the 2025 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event. A couple of other notable events held at the T-Mobile Arena were the 2016 Money in the Bank and the 2018 Elimination Chamber.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can do so by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $126 to $867, while two tickets range from $114 to $1,020.

What to expect for the RAW after WrestleMania 41?

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. However, much of the fallout from WrestleMania 41 can be seen on tonight's episode.

John Cena is now a record-breaking 17-time World Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship, though with some assistance from Travis Scott. During the post-show press conference, The Cenation Leader shared that fans should watch tonight's show to see him "ruin wrestling."

Another set of new champions crowned at the recently concluded Premium Live Event were The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight title. It will be interesting to see what they have in store tonight on WWE RAW.

The upcoming Monday Night RAW might also feature the new alliance formed at the PLE. Although Paul Heyman entered 'Mania with CM Punk and had a short-lived reunion with Roman Reigns, he ended up walking away with Seth Rollins by his side.

One championship that didn't change hands is the Women's World Championship held by IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to retain the gold, which means new challengers can emerge soon.

A lot happened with The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, Dominik Mysterio became the new Intercontinental Champion by overcoming Bron Breakker, Penta, and, interestingly, fellow member Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see the group's dynamic tonight on WWE RAW.

