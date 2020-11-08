Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message to Drew McIntyre ahead of RAW

WWE Champion Randy Orton clearly has a target on his back. While he is set to take on the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2020 later this month, he is also feuding with two other Superstars on RAW. Former champion Drew McIntyre has made his intentions clear to get back his title. But at the same time, former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (w/ Alexa Bliss) has also got himself involved in the mix and we are likely heading towards a triple threat feud and possibly a match soon.

For the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW next week, WWE has announced an interesting 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with Drew McIntyre as the special guest. McIntyre recently tweeted the following about his segment on RAW with Alexa Bliss.

I’m expecting this to be a perfectly normal sit down 10 minute interview. No shenanigans. A nice easy night....

Replying to that, Alexa Bliss has sent out a cryptic message saying 'me too' with an emoji which seems to be indicating that this might not turn out to be a 'normal sit down interview'.

Alexa Bliss in WWE recently

Alexa Bliss has won over the heart of the fans with her amazing acting skills during this angle with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Starting from fearing him to showing signs of affection towards him, from being possessed by him to appearing in the Firefly Fun House, Alexa Bliss has nailed every aspect so far.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss was involved in as many as three segments throughout the night. First, she interrupted WWE Champion Randy Orton in the opening segment on behalf of The Fiend. Next, she appeared alongside Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House segment where she performed a weird 'trick' with her tongue. Lastly, Nikki Cross confronted her backstage but got scared by the look Alexa Bliss gave her.

With each passing week, Alexa Bliss has been adding more and more layers to her new cryptic character. It would be interesting to see what happens when Drew McIntyre joins her for 'A Moment of Bliss' on RAW next week.