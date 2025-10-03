Alexa Bliss sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss shared a major message ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.Bliss shared a video ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to promote her involvement in Call of Duty Mobile. The veteran is now a playable character in the game, and she also shared that fans can play as The Undertaker as well.&quot;It's WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. I'm excited to be a playable character in Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 Midnight Rumble. This game has it all, and an all-new SMG weapon designed for me, with my signature pink hearts and skulls. Users can play as me in all modes and inflict pain on their enemies. Download Call of Duty Mobile. Oh, and I almost forgot, you can also play as The Deadman himself, The Undertaker,&quot; said Bliss.You can check out her message in the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year.WWE analyst reacts to Ronda Rousey taking shots at Alexa BlissRadio personality Peter Rosenberg called out Ronda Rousey for taking shots at Alexa Bliss.The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently complained about being booked in a rivalry with Bliss during her time in the company. Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg criticized Rousey and noted that she was not a legend in professional wrestling.“Criticize UFC fighters. No problem. You were an all-time great in MMA. You’re not an all-time great in wrestling. You’re not,” he said. “So you just don’t have the cachet to say things about people like Bliss… It is incredibly disrespectful,” said Peter Rosenberg. [H/T Wrestling News]Anarchiaeth @AnarchiaethLINK@WrestlePurists She has spent more time whinging about her time in the WWE than the time she spent in the WWE.Flair and Bliss successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green on the September 19 edition of SmackDown. Piper Niven is aligned with Green and Fyre on the blue brand but is currently out of action due to injury. It will be interesting to see how long Flair and Bliss can hang onto the titles moving forward.