Alexa Bliss sends message to Bray Wyatt ahead of SmackDown

Alexa Bliss sent a heartfelt message to the late Bray Wyatt ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before Saturday Night's Main Event and will air live tonight from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Bliss used to be aligned with Bray Wyatt but betrayed him at WrestleMania 37 during his match against Randy Orton. Wyatt then tragically passed away in August 2023 and would have turned 38 years old today.

Bliss took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Wyatt ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. She shared an image of them together, along with a birthday cake emoji, and you can check out her message in the post below.

Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin last week on WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE on June 7.

Former WWE writer claims Alexa Bliss should have lost last week on SmackDown

Wrestling legend and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss defeating Michin and Chelsea Green to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament in December 2024. She had an impressive reign before losing the title to Zelina Vega last month on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complained about Alexa Bliss winning the Triple Threat Match last Friday night. He suggested that the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month would be more interesting with Chelsea Green involved.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The 33-year-old went on hiatus from WWE for two years following Royal Rumble 2023. She returned earlier this year during the Women's 'Rumble Match and got a tremendous reaction from the crowd. It will be interesting to see if Bliss can emerge victorious next month at WWE Money in the Bank and earn a future World Title shot.

