Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 23, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the episode before the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite the packed weekend, the action won't falter as it features several exciting matches and will continue the build to Money in the Bank.

The May 23, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. It has a capacity of up to 9,500 and is the home of ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Only a few shows from the Stamford-based promotion have been held at tonight's arena, starting on RAW's June 26, 2023, episode. The last time WWE was at the Enmarket Arena was on the May 30, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Savannah, Georgia

Venue: Enmarket Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $48.40 to $1,452, while two tickets range from $41.14 to $302.50.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown tonight?

As of this writing, three matches are set for tonight's show. Two matches will determine the next qualifiers of the Money in the Bank ladder match, while the other will be for a championship.

The Street Profits have been actively facing several tag teams on the Blue brand, the most recent being Fraxiom, and the newest duo on the brand quickly showed they should not be messed with. A couple of weeks ago, Nathan Frazer and Axiom pinned Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in a non-title match. Tonight, the teams will meet again, but with the Tag Team Championship on the line.

Qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder bouts will also be held on WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa already qualified last week by defeating Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. Tonight, it will be determined if Shinsuke Nakamura, Aleister Black, or LA Knight will join him.

On the women's side, Charlotte Flair, Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, and Giulia will battle for a spot at the titular ladder match. It will be interesting to see who will join Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley on the June 7 premium live event.

Since the upcoming WWE SmackDown will be the final episode before Saturday Night's Main Event, fans can also expect appearances from stars who will compete this weekend, like Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and even R-Truth.

