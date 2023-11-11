Alexa Bliss sends a message to Nikki Cross

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sent a message to Nikki Cross via Instagram ahead of her baby's arrival.

Bliss has been away from WWE TV for quite some time now, due to her pregnancy. Her baby, named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, is reportedly expected to be born in December.

It seems like Alexa Bliss' close friend, and fellow WWE Superstar, Nikki Cross has been assisting her during her pregnancy. In a new Instagram story, Bliss tagged Cross, and stated that she knew of her pregnancy cravings. She also attached a photo of Reese's Pieces in her story. Check it out below:

Bliss sends a wholesome message directed at Cross

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were once WWE tag team partners

Little Miss Bliss was once Nikki Cross' tag team partner on WWE TV. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions. Their biggest tag team win came at WrestleMania 36, where they defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to win the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Back in 2019, Bliss opened up about her pairing with Cross while speaking with Fightful. Here's what she said:

"We're still getting there. You know what I mean. We're still figuring it out. Because we both have such different styles. So you have to have tag moves, and that chemistry. So, we're still working on that. Because our last two months, we've just been costing each other matches by accident. So we're adjusting to it. But our tag division is incredible." [H/T Fightful]

Bliss will be away from WWE TV for a further while due to the arrival of her child. As for Nikki Cross, she is currently donning a character similar to the one Bliss portrayed a while back when she was aligned with the late Bray Wyatt.

Do you miss Bliss on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

