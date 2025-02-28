Alexa Bliss sends two-word message to fans ahead of SmackDown

Alexa Bliss shared a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Bliss is scheduled to be in action at Elimination Chamber 2025 tomorrow night. The veteran defeated Candice LeRae earlier this month on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Bliss took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message. She shared a photograph of a ton of friendship bracelets, which you can check out in the image below.

"Thank you!" Bliss wrote.

Bliss sent a two-word message ahead of tonight's show. [Image credit: Screenshot of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story]

Bliss returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1 and got a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe. The former champion had a strong showing in the match but was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan. Charlotte Flair won the match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss could win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Alexa Bliss could win the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that nobody was picking Bliss to win the match at the PLE. He added that she could win the match, but he ultimately predicted Bianca Belair would emerge victorious and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania later this year.

"I don't think this is gonna happen, but for some reason, I feel like Alexa Bliss might come out of this because nobody is picking her... What's gonna happen most likely? It will probably be... uh, Liv Morgan. Or let me go one step further where I predicted on Time Machine. Everybody thinks it's gonna be Bianca. So I will go with Bianca." [20:33 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Bliss can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night.

