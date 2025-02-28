  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Alexa Bliss sends two-word message to fans ahead of SmackDown

Alexa Bliss sends two-word message to fans ahead of SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:06 GMT
Bliss returned to the company earlier this month at Royal Rumble 2025. [Image credits: WWE Deutschland on X]
Bliss returned to the company earlier this month at Royal Rumble 2025 [Image credits: WWE Deutschland on X]

Alexa Bliss shared a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Bliss is scheduled to be in action at Elimination Chamber 2025 tomorrow night. The veteran defeated Candice LeRae earlier this month on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Bliss took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message. She shared a photograph of a ton of friendship bracelets, which you can check out in the image below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you!" Bliss wrote.
Bliss sent a two-word message ahead of tonight&#039;s show. [Image credit: Screenshot of Alexa Bliss&#039; Instagram story]
Bliss sent a two-word message ahead of tonight's show. [Image credit: Screenshot of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story]

Bliss returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1 and got a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe. The former champion had a strong showing in the match but was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan. Charlotte Flair won the match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss could win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Alexa Bliss could win the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that nobody was picking Bliss to win the match at the PLE. He added that she could win the match, but he ultimately predicted Bianca Belair would emerge victorious and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania later this year.

Ad
"I don't think this is gonna happen, but for some reason, I feel like Alexa Bliss might come out of this because nobody is picking her... What's gonna happen most likely? It will probably be... uh, Liv Morgan. Or let me go one step further where I predicted on Time Machine. Everybody thinks it's gonna be Bianca. So I will go with Bianca." [20:33 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Bliss can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी