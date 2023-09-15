Alexa Bliss sends a two-word message on her time working with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had fun working alongside the late Bray Wyatt. She continues to reminisce about their on-screen partnership. The multi-time Women's Champion is currently off television, as she is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Cabrera's first child.

This hasn't stopped Little Miss Bliss from remembering when she was still active in the ring. This includes the time she and Wyatt feuded with Randy Orton. WWE's official Instagram handle recently posted a picture from her entrance at Fastlane 2021, where she faced The Viper, as part of its story.

This prompted Alexa Bliss to re-post the picture on her own Instagram story with the caption, "Great Times." She remembers that era quite fondly, mainly due to her and Bray Wyatt's terrific working relationship.

Check out a screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Alexa Bliss' Instagram story

Bliss and Orton's ensuing match at Fastlane 2021 was filled with shenanigans. It ended when The Fiend appeared from under the ring and attacked the 14-time world champion, allowing his female ally to win.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt ended their feud a few weeks later at WrestleMania 37, where Alexa Bliss betrayed the two-time Universal Champion. She distracted him long enough for The Viper to hit the RKO and win the match. This was The Fiend's final ever in-ring outing.

Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in her own special way

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, sadly passed away due to a heart attack a few weeks ago. He was only 36 years old. His death led to a multitude of tributes from current and former WWE Superstars, among other wrestlers and fans alike. Alexa Bliss' reaction was among the most emotional.

She had planned on attending the episode of SmackDown after Wyatt's passing but was unable to due to the last-minute flight options. Bliss spoke about her former on-screen ally with a beautiful and raw tribute.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham." [3:03-3:33]

You can help Windham Rotunda's family by purchasing any Bray Wyatt merchandise from WWE's Shop, as the company is donating all proceeds from them to his family.