Alexa Bliss shares message amid rumors of WWE contract issue

Alexa Bliss shared an interesting update today on social media amid her WWE hiatus. It was recently rumored that the veteran was in a contract issue with the promotion.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Alexa Bliss to return since Royal Rumble 2023. Little Miss Bliss has not appeared since her loss to The EST at the premium live event almost two years ago.

It was recently reported that she was supposed to return to RAW earlier this month, but plans were canceled due to a contractual disagreement with the company. The former champion took to her X (fka Twitter) account today to share an emoji denoting a heart, and you can check it out in the post below.

Bliss used to be aligned with Bray Wyatt but betrayed The Easter of Worlds at WrestleMania 37, allowing Randy Orton to defeat him. Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023, but a group known as The Wyatt Sicks was introduced on WWE television last year.

The faction is led by Uncle Howdy, who is portrayed by Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas. It was rumored that Bliss was supposed to return in a storyline with the faction on RAW, but The Wyatt Sicks have since been transferred to SmackDown after the plans fell through.

Former WWE writer suggests Alexa Bliss could face major star at WrestleMania 41

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested that Alexa Bliss could be in line to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran noted that The Buff Barbie could face Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, or Alexa Bliss at The Show of Shows. Russo added that whoever the company wanted to turn heel upon their return should be Stratton's opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter," Russo stated. "You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do." [12:25 – 12:43]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Becky Lynch has not appeared since the May 27, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, and Charlotte Flair missed the entirety of last year due to injury. It will be fascinating to see if Bliss winds up making her return to the company anytime soon.

