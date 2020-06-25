Alexa Bliss shares painful experience of getting tested for COVID-19

Little Miss Bliss was tested for the virus and didn't have a great experience.

Alexa Bliss was one of the many WWE Superstars that underwent the COVID-19 test.

Alexa Bliss is one of the many WWE Superstars that needed to undergo testing for the Coronavirus after a Development Talent tested positive last week. WWE has administered all its employees to undergo testing for COVID-19. It has since been reported that WWE has multiple COVID-19 cases.

Alexa Bliss' COVID-19 testing experience

Alexa Bliss has tweeted what the COVID-19 test feels like. Her Tweet can be seen below:

Literally what the COVID test feels like pic.twitter.com/yeXybi8pRf — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE on last week's episode of SmackDown. She was in her partner's, Nikki Cross, corner when she took on Sasha Banks in a one on one match. Last week, at WWE Backlash, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross along with The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match. The duo failed in capturing the Titles at the event.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions in the promotion. They lost the Titles to Bayley & Banks a few weeks back on SmackDown.

COVID-19's impact on WWE

Earlier, Tony Khan of AEW tweeted that Jon Moxley would not be competing on this week's episode because he had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. A few hours later, Renee Young announced to the world through Twitter that she had tested positive for the virus.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Since the time she broke the news to the WWE Universe, Renee Young has reported to be doing much better than she was. It was also said that hopefully, the worst is past her.

Over the weeks, multiple WWE Superstars such as Mojo Rawley and MVP took to social media to share the videos of their tests and its results. Even though there apparently are over two dozen positive COVID-19 cases in the WWE, the promotion is still going forward with its tapings.

Many WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens have voiced their concerns about performing during the pandemic. WWE has stated that it hasn't forced anyone to perform and Superstars are free not to attend the tapings until they seem fit