Backstage update on Renee Young's health following positive COVID-19 test

We have a few important updates on Renee Young's current status.

The popular WWE personality was really sick before she got the test done.

Renee Young revealed on Twitter earlier in the day that she has COVID-19 and the fans were naturally left stunned by the news. The entire pro wrestling community, which included stars from WWE and AEW, got together and sent her messages of support on Twitter during these testing times.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get COVID. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a few important updates on Renee Young's health and the testing process.

Meltzer noted that Renee Young did not test positive to a WWE test. Her test was reportedly done at her home in Las Vegas after she fell really sick. Young received the positive test result at midnight on Tuesday.

Meltzer also reported that Renee Young was pretty sick when she got herself tested for the COVID-19 virus; however, thankfully enough, she is doing much better now. The belief is that the worst phase is behind her, and Renee Young is on track to recover.

Meltzer noted the following:

Renee Young did not test positive to a WWE test. The slew of the tests would have been from the last taping that they did. Those tests came back I believe over the weekend, and nothing was said over the weekend, nothing was said. They got taping on Friday.

Renee Young's test was done, I believe at her house, but it was done in Las Vegas on Monday. So Renee Young was tested on Monday on her own, this was not a WWE test, and she got her result on Tuesday night on midnight. So, that's the story there.

She was pretty sick; that's why she got tested. I mean she is doing reasonably well now. She is doing a lot better than she was doing or better than she was doing yesterday. Hopefully, I was told that they are pretty confident that the worst was over, but it was, you know, she was sick.

Renee Young is not the only WWE employee who has tested positive for COVID-19

Renee Young's positive test comes at a time when multiple cases have been reported in the WWE. The number is said to be relatively high, with one source close to PWInsider claiming it may be as high as around the two dozen figure.

Meltzer and Alvarez noted that many sources within the company had told them that the number is above ten.

WWE released a statement following the news of the positive tests were out in the open, and the company will conduct more testing this week and before every taping. The tapings for RAW and SmackDown are still reportedly scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Renee Young and pray for her speedy recovery.