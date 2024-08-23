Alexa Bliss shares potential WWE return tease

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared a very interesting message today on social media. She has not competed in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Little Miss Bliss has been on hiatus from the company for well over a year. She gave birth to a daughter last November with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera. She took to social media today to seemingly tease a potential return to the company. The former champion shared a GIF of Taylor Swift with the words "Are you ready for it...?" as seen in her post below.

Uncle Howdy was playing mind games with Alexa Bliss during her rivalry with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in 2023. The mysterious figure appeared on the jumbotron after Bliss' loss to The EST to mock her as she was despondent in the ring. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) will be squaring off against Chad Gable in a singles match this Monday night on WWE RAW.

Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss will join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss will ultimately decide to join The Wyatt Sicks faction when she returns to the company.

Bliss was aligned with Bray Wyatt while he portrayed The Fiend character. However, she betrayed Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, and Randy Orton was able to defeat The Eater of Worlds. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year at only 36 years old.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter predicted Bliss would join The Wyatt Sicks when she returns from her WWE hiatus.

"I predict Alexa Bliss is gonna come back and join them (Wyatt Sicks) because she has had workout videos online recently of her training to come back into the ring. So I don't know if she is going to be part of the Wyatts, though it will be more that six of course. Or if she's gonna, just going to competition for one of the Women's Championships." [7:38 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Vince Russo recently claimed it would be a mistake for Bliss to join the Wyatt Sicks on RAW. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the 33-year-old's return to action.

