Alexa Bliss’ shocking return was a genius move by WWE, believes wrestling veteran: "There was no leak whatsoever" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE keeping Alexa Bliss' return a secret. The 33-year-old star returned to the promotion after a two-year hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend.

Bliss was greeted with thunderous cheers as she entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 21. She lasted about 11 minutes before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

During a special episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter mentioned that WWE was right when it claimed the wrestling dirt sheets didn't know the details about Alexa Bliss' contract situation. The legendary journalist felt the company dealt with the matter very discreetly, without leaking any snippets to media outlets. He felt this was the major reason nobody knew about Alexa's return, leading to the biggest pop of the night when she finally appeared.

"Well, they're [WWE] basically being truthful when they're saying the internet people don't know what they're talking about. That's why no one knew that she [Alexa Bliss] was coming back. There was no leak whatsoever!" he said. [From 6:05 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, The Goddess competed in a singles match for the first time since January 2023. She defeated Candice LeRae in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying bout to punch her ticket to the titular PLE. Bliss joins Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, who have already qualified for the match.

