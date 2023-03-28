Alexa Bliss shows off scar following facial procedure

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to showcase the scars from her recent facial procedure again. Bliss hasn’t been seen on television for over two months, and it’s now clear that she is out of competition due to a health scare.

Earlier, Little Miss Bliss revealed that she underwent a facial procedure to remove the tanned patches on her face. In another update, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer called Basal Cell Carcinoma.

Since then, fans have been waiting for her to give more updates regarding her health and a possible return to the ring. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter again to share a photo of the scar following the facial procedure.

You can check out the full image photo HERE.

The following caption accompanied the image.

"Went from lookin glam to lookin like Frankenstein 😂🫣" Bliss wrote.

It looks like the former RAW Women’s Champion’s face is healing, and she could fully recover soon to return to the ring.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Alexa Bliss to get back on RAW or SmackDown and challenge for the top title again.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss gave a detailed update regarding the facial procedure she underwent

While replying to a tweet by a concerned fan, Bliss revealed that she was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma.

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked. 😊"

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

While the procedure for the spot was quick and easy, according to Little Miss Bliss, it looks like the healing time is not too short. She hasn’t won a singles title since 2018, and her fans want to see her return to the ring and reach the top of the women’s roster again.

Fans could also see Bliss realign with Bray Wyatt once she returns to the WWE ring. Wyatt is also out of competition, and both superstars could make their returns together.

We at Sportskeeda wish Alexa Bliss a speedy recovery.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes