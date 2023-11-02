Alexa Bliss shows off her scar; has a request for fans

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss showed her scar in a recent Instagram story and had a question for fans.

Bliss has been out of action for quite some time now. Her baby girl is about to arrive in December. Bliss also underwent a skin procedure earlier this year after being diagnosed with a form of skin cancer known as Basal Cell Carcinoma.

The surgery left a scar on Alexa Bliss' face that she later revealed to fans in an interview with Cinemablend. It has been about eight months since Bliss showed her scar in the interview.

In her latest Instagram story, she shared a picture of the scar and asked fans to name a good scar cream.

Check out the picture below:

Alexa Bliss shows off her scar

Alexa Bliss on not rushing for a WWE return

Little Miss Bliss isn't rushing to get back in the ring following her pregnancy. She revealed to The Messenger that she would work out to get back in the shape she was in before she got pregnant.

Check out her comment below:

“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope,” Bliss said. “I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.”

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in the industry today. She boasts a large fan following, and her fans can't wait to see her get back in the ring after the birth of her child.

Bliss, at 32, still has a long road ahead of her, and fans would love to see her become champion again in the near future.

Do you miss Bliss on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think