Alexa Bliss differentiates her on-screen persona to issues she faces in real-life

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss recently admitted that she has an entirely different persona when the cameras aren't rolling.

Little Miss Bliss returned to WWE on the May 9th edition of RAW, months after the promotion showed several vignettes of her going to a therapist. The therapist tried to rid the former women's champion of her obsession with Lilly the Doll. Bliss also competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this past Saturday night.

The former RAW Women's Champion noted on Twitter that she discovered that she has the ability to talk on the phone. The 30-year-old superstar stated that she is very socially awkward and hates talking on the phone.

"I’ve learned lately that I can actually talk to people on the phone lol normally I’m very socially awkward & HATE talking on the phone. But now I can!" she wrote.

Fans wondered how Bliss could struggle to talk on the phone with one person but has no issue with performing promos in front of thousands of people. The five-time women's champion admitted that it is easier while portraying her WWE character.

"Fun fact - When I'm "Alexa Bliss" I can talk to whoever & in front of a crowd... Lexi - very socially awkward & I don't like attention - very quiet unless I'm with close friends lol."

Wrestling fans react to Alexa Bliss' admission

A bunch of fans complimented Bliss on admitting that she can be socially awkward in real life. Many stated that they had the same issue and were outgoing at work but not as much in their personal lives.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Elian Levatino @ElianLevatino @AlexaBliss_WWE You were totally cool with us. Both of you were down to earth and kind. My daughter and I still talk about this. Thanks for being cool. @AlexaBliss_WWE You were totally cool with us. Both of you were down to earth and kind. My daughter and I still talk about this. Thanks for being cool. https://t.co/NvdyF7KNWa

Alex Del Barrio @alexdelbarrio @AlexaBliss_WWE . I’m the exact same way and was super shy around some of y’all at NXT especially you. It was the outgoing folks who I got close to, cuz they made me talk to them haha :) my social anxiety has only gotten worse as I’ve gotten older.But talking on a mic, or on tv, no problem @AlexaBliss_WWE . I’m the exact same way and was super shy around some of y’all at NXT especially you. It was the outgoing folks who I got close to, cuz they made me talk to them haha :) my social anxiety has only gotten worse as I’ve gotten older.But talking on a mic, or on tv, no problem

taylor🤍 || fan account @fabulousfIair At my job, I can talk to people with no issues but in public or social settings outside of that, I’m so awkward and don’t want people to notice me. @AlexaBliss_WWE Honestly sameAt my job, I can talk to people with no issues but in public or social settings outside of that, I’m so awkward and don’t want people to notice me. @AlexaBliss_WWE Honestly same 😭 At my job, I can talk to people with no issues but in public or social settings outside of that, I’m so awkward and don’t want people to notice me.

Rowdy Ross @rossb812 @AlexaBliss_WWE A lot of people wouldn't understand, putting on a character is an easy defense mechanism to help shed any of that anxiety. @AlexaBliss_WWE A lot of people wouldn't understand, putting on a character is an easy defense mechanism to help shed any of that anxiety.

Bliss recently spoke about her absence from WWE in 2021. She admitted that "sometimes you have to step away" and claimed that she was having difficulty sleeping due to constantly trying to come up with new ideas. The time away helped her find a balance with her personal and professional life.

It remains to be seen what is in store for The Goddess in the weeks to come.

