Alexa Bliss spotted with 3-time WWE champion during pregnancy

The WWE Universe might be missing watching her on TV, but Alexa Bliss indeed isn't shy about appearing in public during her pregnancy. The former WWE Women's Champion was recently spotted with Lina Fanene, fka Nia Jax.

Back in May 2023, Alexa Bliss announced she was expecting her first child with Ryan Cabrera and would be on a hiatus for a while. Bliss last wrestled for WWE in January, and there were several rumors circulating about her status until she revealed her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss is away from wrestling but is still in close touch with her close friends in the business, as she was recently seen with Nia Jax. The former WWE star posted a photo alongside Bliss along with a heartfelt caption on her Instagram stories, as you can view here.

Bliss reacted by resharing Jax's post, and it looked like the inactive WWE star is doing just fine during her time away from the ring.

"She always captures my best moments😂, love this stunning 💜 @alexa_bliss_wwe," wrote Nia Jax.

Bliss and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

What did Alexa Bliss have to say about an in-ring return?

The 31-year-old WWE star expects her baby girl to arrive in December later this year, leaving fans wondering about her future wrestling plans.

Alexa recently spoke to The Messenger and revealed that she wouldn't rush herself back into the squared circle.

While Bliss doesn't anticipate bouncing back as fast as she hopes, the popular wrestler explained that she will train to get into the physical shape required for a full-time return.

Bliss' priority is to spend the initial months with her child before thinking about wrestling again. Here's an excerpt of what she said during the interview:

"[I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work." (H/T The Messenger)

