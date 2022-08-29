Alexa Bliss spotted at a public event with female star and former WWE Champion

Alexa Bliss was recently spotted at a Def Leppard concert alongside her husband Ryan Cabrera, and WWE stars The Miz and Maryse.

Ahead of the Clash at the Castle premium live event, she decided to take some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy with her family and friends.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Maryse shared clips of the two couples having a good time at the concert.

Check out a clip of Maryse enjoying herself alongside Bliss and company:

💖💖 @AnnetteReid247 🤘 Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Miz, & Ryan Cabrera heading to a Def Leppard concert Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Miz, & Ryan Cabrera heading to a Def Leppard concert 🐆🤘 https://t.co/GGG8Lolia5

Bliss recently teamed up with Asuka in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Unfortunately, the duo failed to progress to the finals, as they lost to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley's stablemates will now face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals.

Vince Russo criticized Asuka and Alexa Bliss' reactions after they lost in the tag team championship tournament

Vince Russo recently criticized Asuka and Alexa Bliss for their reactions on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following their loss to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, the Asuka-Bliss duo were eliminated from the tournament. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that he wasn't a fan of the losing team's expressions.

"I want somebody to explain to me what this was. Bayley and the SKY sisters get the win, they leave, and here's the next shot. Alexa holding Asuka’s face! What is that? I swear to God. If I'm working there, I'm a producer and I’m looking at that and those girls come to the back, I am saying 'What was that?' Like exactly explain to me what that was just to hear how they sell it," Russo said.

Brady Margison @BradyMargison1 Does anyone have a video of Alexa Bliss talking to Asuka after the match? Does anyone have a video of Alexa Bliss talking to Asuka after the match? https://t.co/H0MfZFR9cY

Russo further continued by poking fun at the former RAW Women's Champions, as he added:

"Bro, they don’t even know what they doing out there. They don’t know what they doing! What is this? Who does that? This isn't even for children. A child would say what are they doing?"

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle show, Alexa Bliss will be teaming up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Also watch: 5 interesting facts you might not know about Alexa Bliss.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi