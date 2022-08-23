"This isn't even for children" – Wrestling veteran roasts Alexa Bliss and Asuka for a post-match segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was amused by Alexa Bliss and Asuka's reactions after losing a semi-final bout in the Women's Tag Team tournament this week on RAW.

Alexa and Asuka were in the semi-finals of the Women's Tag Team tournament, facing off against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The four women put it all on the line for a place in the finals. However, Kai and SKY picked up the win when IYO blindsided the Empress of Tomorrow and pinned her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo poked fun at Bliss and Asuka's expressions after the match. He questioned why Alexa was holding her partner's face after their loss. Russo mentioned that if he was in the back, he would have loved to hear the girls explain that segment.

"I want somebody to explain to me what this was. Bayley and the Sky sisters get the win, they leave, and here's the next shot. Alexa holding Asuka’s face! What is that? I swear to God. If I'm working there, I'm a producer and I’m looking at that and those girls come to the back, I am saying 'What was that?' Like exactly explain to me what that was just to hear how they sell it."

Former WWE employee continued:

"Bro, they don’t even know what they doing out there. They don’t know what they doing! What is this? Who does that? This isn't even for children. A child would say what are they doing?" (From 14:27 - 15:35)

You can watch the full show here:

Catch the full results from Monday Night RAW here.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will have a chance to exact revenge at Clash at the Castle

While Alexa and Asuka may be out of the Women's Tag Team Championships race, they will have an opportunity to get some retribution at WWE's UK event next month.

Bayley made her comeback at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The stable made it clear that their mission is to take "control" of the Women's division. Alexa Bliss and Asuka will now team up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take down Bayley and her crownies.

Which team will emerge victorious in the Clash at the Castle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali