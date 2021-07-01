Alexa Bliss supports released WWE Superstar with a promotional post

Alexa Bliss recently took to Instagram to promote her ex-partner Murphy's post-WWE merchandise.

Alexa Bliss and Murphy were once engaged to be married but things didn't go as planned for the couple. They split in late 2018 but remained close friends following the breakup.

Alexa Bliss has now posted a story on her official Instagram handle in which she hyped up Murphy's post-WWE merch. The story also includes a link that takes the viewer to Murphy's official merch page. Check out the screengrab of Alexa Bliss' story below:

Alexa Bliss promotes Murphy's merch

Alexa Bliss has supported Murphy on various occasions following their split

Fans might remember Murphy's short-lived on-screen romance with Aalyah Mysterio on WWE SmackDown last year. There were many fans who didn't appreciate the age difference between Murphy and Aalyah.

Alexa Bliss' tweet in support of the angle resulted in a massive backlash that forced her to delete it. She later posted another tweet explaining that she was simply supporting her ex.

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy 🙄 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Murphy has opened up in the past about Alexa Bliss' on-screen association with him and Wesley Blake back when the trio were in NXT:

“Lex, in a way – I’m not gonna say we were holding her down, but look what she’s doing now. Like, we helped her get there but I’m glad she didn’t stay with us, because then we would of [held her down]. Her talent would have gotten it through anyway. Everything happens for a reason. She’s killing it, I’ve got so much of her merch.” said Murphy

Murphy was recently let go by WWE and Alexa Bliss made sure to tweet out her support for him soon after. Murphy did well for himself in WWE. He won the Cruiserweight title on one occasion and is also a 2-time Tag Team Champion.

Murphy is an incredibly talented athlete and would be a great acquisition for any promotion that wants to hire him.

What do you make of Murphy's post-WWE merchandise? Where do you see Murphy going now that he's no longer with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun