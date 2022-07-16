Alexa Bliss takes a shot at male RAW star after Pat McAfee references him on WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss isn't exactly best friends with Corey Graves, with her recently taking quite a few shots at his commentary during her matches. She did so again following Pat McAfee's show-opening promo on SmackDown.

The commentator returned to WWE television tonight following Happy Corbin's attack on him after Money in the Bank went off the air. He apologized to the fans because they had to listen to Graves for two hours as he replaced McAfee on SmackDown last week.

The WWE on FOX Twitter handle posted that portion of his promo, accepting his "apology." Alexa Bliss got in on the act and commented on it, echoing Pat McAfee's statement on Corey Graves. She quote-tweeted the clip with a short message that suggested the two may still have some heat:

"I’m just gonna leave this here," she tweeted.

This comes over a month after Bliss took exception to Graves claiming she was in "cruise control" during a match on RAW. She tweeted about it, telling the commentator to "stay in your lane."

Several WWE fans instantly got Alexa Bliss' reference

Fans quickly realized what the five-time women's champion meant by her tweet and responded with support. They include references to her previous tweet and calls for a match between Bliss and Graves.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user mentioned that the RAW commentator used to target Sasha Banks the same way he has been doing to Alexa Bliss.

⚔Scottish King. (RP) ⚔ @Smackdownscott @AlexaBliss_WWE It's gotta be worse for you and everyone (except Carmella) on Raw because you gotta put up with Graves for 3 hours 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @AlexaBliss_WWE It's gotta be worse for you and everyone (except Carmella) on Raw because you gotta put up with Graves for 3 hours 🤣🤣🤣🤣

JERALD WITHERSPOON @QUIS4L @AlexaBliss_WWE I complained about the same stuff when it was Sasha and certain comments were made on TV. Ppl say it's being feed but based on your posts, it crosses lines like I assumed. @AlexaBliss_WWE I complained about the same stuff when it was Sasha and certain comments were made on TV. Ppl say it's being feed but based on your posts, it crosses lines like I assumed.

Little Miss Bliss teamed up with Asuka this week on RAW, as they defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The match saw Corey Graves claiming she was not the same Bliss as before and that she needed to revert to the "ruthless version" of herself to become a top star again.

Do you agree with the RAW commentator's recent claims on the female star? Let us know in the comments section below.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far