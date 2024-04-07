Alexa Bliss undergoes procedure ahead of WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss is currently on maternity leave and has not been on WWE television since January 2023. Bliss is set to miss her second straight WrestleMania and recently underwent a procedure ahead of this year's Show of Shows.

The Goddess of WWE shared how she takes care of her face on her Instagram stories. She uses a microneedling process to extract platelet-rich plasma, which will be turned into a platelet-rich fibrin matrix.

The process starts by numbing the face with some kind of gel before the needling process and applying the PRP/PRFM. It causes redness, swelling, and bruising before it heals perfectly and gives the skin a youthful glow.

It's unclear if Alexa Bliss will be backstage at WrestleMania XL. She was there at last year's event in Los Angeles, sharing it in one of her Instagram stories as well. She recently made an appearance in Bray Wyatt's documentary, remembering the life of the legendary WWE Superstar.

What happened to Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss last appeared on WWE television at the 2023 Royal Rumble when she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the then-RAW Women's Championship. Bliss revealed less than two months later that she underwent treatment for skin cancer. She developed the disease due to tanning equipment and cautioned her followers of its use.

Bliss then announced her pregnancy in May 2023, giving birth to a boy named Hendrix Rouge six months later. She has been married to husband and musician Ryan Cabrera since April 2022.

The former Women's Champion has been enjoying life with her family, sharing images of their travels on social media. She also appeared on The Masked Singer during her hiatus from WWE, performing as Axolotl in Season 9, Episode 6.

Bliss is expected to return to WWE, but there's currently no timeline for it. She confirmed that she's not finished with wrestling and even reacted to SummerSlam coming to Cleveland later this year.

The 32-year-old superstar is from Ohio, so performing in front of her hometown crowd is likely a dream for her. There were reports earlier this year that she was backstage at the 2024 Royal Rumble in Tampa, Florida.

