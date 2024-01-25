Backstage update on potential Alexa Bliss return at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE is just days away from presenting the 37th annual Royal Rumble event from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, FL. There are ongoing backstage rumors about potential surprises. One name rumored to return in the Women's Royal Rumble is Alexa Bliss.

Bliss has been away since January 2023. She went on maternity leave and became a mother in November of that year. A new report from PWInsider notes that there have been no rumblings of a Bliss return, but that could change.

The nine-time champion lives in Florida and would be able to come in at the last minute as a surprise entrant if they needed her. There has been nothing definitive about Bliss at all as of late.

Bliss is among the heavily rumored names for Saturday's big event. Two major names were revealed for possible WWE debuts and returns earlier today.

WWE's Five Feet of Fury has not wrestled since losing the RAW Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

Jey Uso on CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to clash in the 30-Man Royal Rumble this coming Saturday as they both chase a WrestleMania 40 title shot.

Uso spoke with TNT Sports and said Punk's return shows anything can happen, and he's best for business. The former Bloodline member also said he's glad to have The Best in the World back.

"You can never say no in wrestling, right? Especially, WWE, you never know what you're gonna get. But I felt like man Uce, did we just listen to the people? Like who cares what's happening? Like people love CM Punk man. That's what it comes down to. Let's run it, bring it. Hell yeah, let's do it," Uso said.

Punk and Jey have never faced off one-on-one, but they did team up with Jimmy Uso for a win over The Shield at the SmackDown taping on December 29, 2013.

