Alexa Bliss wants top heel to use her finisher on former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38

Alexa Bliss has granted a current WWE Superstar her permission to use her finisher at WrestleMania 38.

The former women's champion hasn't appeared on WWE TV since her Elimination Chamber loss in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Bliss isn't featured on this year's WrestleMania card as well.

Meanwhile, SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38. He recently shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen performing some impressive high-flying moves on a trampoline.

Corbin tagged Bliss in his post and asked her if he could borrow Twisted Bliss to use against McIntyre at 'Mania. The Goddess shared the video on her Instagram story and stated that she wanted to see the star execute the move at The Show of Shows.

"Hey @alexa_bliss_wwe_ can I borrow twisted bliss for mania haha! Surprise surprise Big boy can do some sh!t. My wife even asked how do you know how to do that and I said bc I’m that good!" Corbin wrote.

Bliss' response to Happy Corbin's request

Alexa Bliss has been on the shelf for the better part of the past year or so

Little Miss Bliss lost a RAW Women's title match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. She then went on a hiatus that finally ended at Elimination Chamber 2022.

At the premium live event, Alexa Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania. While she made it to the final two, Bianca Belair pinned her to win the grueling contest.

Bliss is one of the most decorated female stars of the modern era. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her big return to WWE TV, embarking on the next chapter of her career.

What do you think of Bliss and Corbin's Instagram exchange? Do you think Corbin will use the Twisted Bliss on Drew McIntyre in an attempt to slay The Scottish Warrior at The Show of Shows?

