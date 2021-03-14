"He's a cardio machine" - Mustafa Ali praises fellow WWE Superstar

Mustafa Ali recently praised WWE United States Champion Riddle for his physical abilities as an athlete.

Ali recently had a chance to work with Riddle when he faced "The Original Bro" two weeks ago on an episode of RAW. Ali lost the match match, though RETRIBUTION interfered several times during the bout.

In an interview with TV Insider, Mustafa Ali talked about working with Riddle and sang his praises. The former 205 Live star specifically complimented Riddle's athletic prowess.

“Matt Riddle is a stallion. He is a cardio machine. I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him"

Ali is set to challenge Riddle for the WWE United States Championship in a singles match this week on RAW.

Since Riddle won the title at WWE Elimination Chamber, he has been engaged in a feud with RETRIBUTION. The "King of Bros" has come out on top in his encounters with the group, so he'll hope to continue this pattern on Monday night.

Mustafa Ali is currently in a heated rivalry with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship in 2019 after Ali got injured

The feud between Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali began when the leader of RETRIBUTION publicly blamed Kingston for taking his spot and winning the WWE Championship two years ago.

Advertisement

In early 2019, Ali was on his way to the main event scene when he was feuding with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. At the time, WWE was giving Ali a strong push, but the company had to scrap its plans when he got injured.

Kofi Kingston replaced Ali in his feud with Bryan, and KofiMania was born. From there, the New Day star went on to win the WWE Championship by defeating Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

For this reason, Ali and RETRIBUTION have been targeting The New Day. Based on this conflict, it seems like Ali and Kofi Kingston could collide at WrestleMania. The United States Championship could be on the line in this match if Ali wins the title on RAW.