Alicia Fox shares one-word reaction to WWE RAW match

WWE legend Alicia Fox recently reacted to an advertised match for tonight's edition of RAW. This week's show will air live from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

During this year's Draft, Kiana James was selected by RAW and will be making her in-ring debut on the main roster tonight. Over the past few weeks, Kiana was seen trying to have a word with Adam Pearce. The red brand's General Manager finally agreed to talk with her on last week's show and it looks like their meeting was successful. James is now scheduled to square off against the veteran Natalya in a singles match.

Former Divas Champion Alicia Fox took to social media ahead of tonight's show to share a one-word reaction to the match and you can check it out in her post below.

"Awesome! 🫵🏾💀❤️," she wrote.

Alicia Fox spent over 17 years with WWE but last year she announced on social media that her time with the company was coming to an end. She has performed on the independent wrestling scene and for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion following her departure from the Stamford-based company.

Alicia Fox details her bad treatment in WWE

Wrestling veteran Alicia Fox recently went into detail on her negative experiences in the company.

During an interview on Elijah Burke's The Pope's Point of View podcast, Fox discussed being treated poorly in the company and said she has a better understanding of it now. She added that she always did what she was told during her tenure in the promotion.

"As long as that particular company has been doing blackface and our bosses have been doing these characters, it makes sense to me now why they were treating me like this. For me, I didn’t study the history of wrestling going forward. I lived that experience linearly. I did what they told me to do, I drove those hours. I was on a tour bus with my fiancé being driven around. I also wasn’t bringing camera crews in to exploit my friends on an already exploited agreement," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Kiana James appeared on an episode of AEW Dark in 2021 under the name "Xtina Kay" before joining WWE in 2022. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Fallon Henley. It will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old does in her first match on the main roster tonight against Natalya.

