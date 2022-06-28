"One of my biggest dreams" - Aliyah is aiming to make history at upcoming WWE Event

Aliyah has a big dream to accomplish in WWE before 2022 is over.

The SmackDown Superstar already holds the record for the quickest match in the history of the company when she defeated Natalya on an episode of SmackDown in 3.17 seconds. Now, she wants to be the first Arab female WWE Superstar to perform in the Middle East.

Aliyah recently sat down with Sohail Malik of Aljazeera to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Aliyah made it a point to say how much it would mean to her to be the first Arab female to compete at a future WWE event in the Middle East.

"Growing up, I would watch wrestling and didn’t really see anyone that looked like me or someone that was Arabic," Aliyah said. "I hope I could set a good example and inspire other Arab females to come join the sport that they want. I visited Syria in 2002 for a few months. We vacationed there, and we have family that still lives there."

She added:

"I haven’t been there since (...) One of my biggest dreams is to be the first ever Arab female to perform [for WWE] in the Middle East. That would be a complete honour."

WWE @WWE Although @WWE_Aliyah says she almost missed her opportunity to compete in the Six-Pack Challenge, she’s not going to stop fighting for an opportunity to become champion! #SmackDown Although @WWE_Aliyah says she almost missed her opportunity to compete in the Six-Pack Challenge, she’s not going to stop fighting for an opportunity to become champion! #SmackDown https://t.co/7QITJVn6t3

Aliyah was a late removal from her WWE SmackDown match against Shotzi last week

Last week on SmackDown, Aliyah was scheduled to face Shotzi in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match but was replaced hours before the show by Tamina Snuka instead.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Aliyah was reportedly a "late scratch" for the match, but further details remain a mystery for the time being.

There has been more participation from the women each time the company returns to Saudi Arabia. If her push continues in the months to come, she has a great chance of living out her dream this fall.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aliyah wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel this year? Yes No 1 votes so far