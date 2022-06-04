"All she cares about is herself" – Aliyah calls out SmackDown star for pretending to be a locker room leader 

WWE Superstar Aliyah was distraught after a loss in the six-pack challenge to determine the next number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Raquel Rodriquez, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Xia Lee, Shotzi, and Aliyah were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge on SmackDown. The NXT callup, however, was trapped in the locker room by Shotzi before the match. With some assistance from the building personnel, she made it out in time and went after her tormentor as the match started.

However, Baszler and eventual winner Nattie threw her over the barricade.

Aliyah spoke with Megan Morant in an exclusive WWE digital interview after the show. She mentioned that she would take this upset in her stride while focusing on her goal of being the number one contender and eventual SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I was about to miss my opportunity. I was about to not even make it through the match. But you know what? I love this. I'm going to fight for another day. Because I want to be the number one contender and I want to be champion. "

She mentioned that Shotzi was only pretending to be the locker room leader and was just concerned about herself. The young superstar then stormed off.

"Shotzi walks around here thinking she's the leader. Well, she's not because all she cares about is herself and I'm sick of it and I'm sick of her," Aliyah said. (From 0:08 - 0:32)

Aliyah locked Shotzi in the locker room last week on SmackDown

Shotzi's sweet revenge came when she locked Aliyah in the locker room this week as she was subjected to the same fate last week by the 27-year-old.

She tried to rile up the women's locker room to stand up against Raquel Rodriguez as she believed the former NXT Champion was being awarded more opportunities at the expense of the women on the blue brand.

While Natalya and Baszler made their way to the ring to interfere in Raquel's match with Ronda Rousey, Shotzi found herself locked up in the locker room by her former NXT colleague.

Looks like the seeds of a personal rivalry have been sown between the two women on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if they have a singles match to decide who is the superior of the two.

