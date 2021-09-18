"All hail the Tribal Chief" - Matt Riddle discusses past backstage heat because of Roman Reigns comments

Last month, Matt Riddle made some highly controversial comments about WWE Universal Champion Roman Regins. In his comments, he suggested that he would best Reigns in a "real" physical altercation, and criticized Regin's comments on CM Punk:

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent," Riddle said. "You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth." - Bleacher Report (h/t - Sportskeeda)

This resulted in Riddle allegedly receiving a lot of backstage heat within WWE, it was later reported by Dave Meltzer that Riddle's words were 'ruffling' feathers.

“In real life his mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt his push because Vince likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns.”

Riddle during his stint as WWE United States Champion!

In a recent interview with IB Times, Riddle opened up about his comments and grief that it caused him backstage:

“I’m not trying to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything [wrong], but I made some comments [and] I’ll say this: I think they were all factual, just so you know. Kind of like I said, [I am] kind of telling the truth here. But I think, maybe, even if they were factual, they weren’t the most professional things to say, especially with me being on the Raw brand and him being on SmackDown," said Riddle. "I’m not even in that realm of competing with the Tribal Chief. He’s on another level at this moment. I think maybe I got a little too big for my britches, you know what I mean? Maybe I got a little backstage heat. Maybe a tiny bit." - Riddle (h/t Fightful)

Riddle went on to discuss how there were "some people" who didn't like what he had to say, and that he promised to never say them again:

Unfortunately, I said some things that some people may not have liked and I’m not going to mention names, but they didn’t like it. I won’t say it again. I get it,” he shared with a sly smile. Right now, all hail the Tribal Chief. Good for Roman [Reigns]. Acknowledge him. Everybody, acknowledge him, okay? That’s all I’m saying.” - Riddle, h/t Fightful

Why was Riddle so upset with Roman Reigns?

Riddle's tirade against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came after The Tribal Chief's comments on SummerSlam's success. WWE had announced that SummerSlam 2021 was the highest grossing and highest viewed SummerSlam of all time. In response, Reigns singlehandedly took credit for that milestone:

Riddle would later say in the same interview with Bleacher Report:

"You're not moving needles," Riddle continued. "I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it. I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse. You're in that spot for a reason. You're not a bro. You're second generation. I'm first generation." - Riddle, h/t Sportskeeda

Do you think these comments should've received backstage heat or is it just Riddle being Riddle?

