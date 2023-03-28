"All of that I don't care about it" - WWE veteran points out major issue with the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has weighed in on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's backstage segment from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two superstars are currently set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. On the go-home episode of RAW, the duo cut a promo backstage where they shared that they got their big break in Los Angeles and at The Show of Shows, they'll dethrone The Bloodline members to become the new champions.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that a lot of fans first knew about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn when they arrived on the main roster, and that he didn't watch what they did on NXT. He feels that they should've put more into their promo if they wanted to talk about their past.

"Maybe this is where I'm missing what everybody else is getting but that promo tonight with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens when they're talking about [how] their history started in LA and this other thing; bro, I didn't watch their NXT stuff. So all of that I don't care about it. There's a lot of people that saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the first time on WWE television bro, a lot of people. So if you're gonna give me that old LA story then you've got to give it to me bro, because I didn't see it man," said Russo. [34:35-35:13]

Vince Russo claims that WWE doesn't know how to be relatable

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were close friends long before they joined WWE. They've feuded multiple times in the company, only to reunite as tag teams.

Vince Russo also mentioned that if both stars are such good friends, it should've translated well on TV during their promo, but WWE doesn't know how to be relatable.

"The WWE does not know how to relate like real people relate. They know how to do it in terms of wrestling and here's my case in point: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were such great friends. If they were such great friends, it probably meant that their wives were such great friends and that their families knew each other. I saw nothing of that in this great tremendous storyline." [35:54-36:20]

The Usos have been tag team champions for a really long time, and it'll be interesting to see if Owens and Zayn will be the ones to dethrone them this weekend.

