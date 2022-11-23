"All looks no talent" - Wrestling fans heavily criticize Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan, claim they can't tolerate either WWE star 

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently claimed that they cannot get behind WWE stars, Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan.

Twitter user @LIV4GLOW recently initiated a conversation that also involved Matt Riddle in the first place.

she 🎅🏾 @LIV4GLOW give me two superstars you just can’t seem to get behind…i’ll start give me two superstars you just can’t seem to get behind…i’ll start https://t.co/vlOCcpSmBC

In response, the majority of fans on Twitter suggested that they can't seem to be in support of Morgan and the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Additionally, Nikkita Lyons' name was also mentioned a few times in the same conversation.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Wizu @wizutenko @LIV4GLOW Banks and Liv, I loved them both in the past but now that's lost, Liv is because of her fanbase no brainer, Sasha I can't explain why, nothing happened and her fanbase is whatever @LIV4GLOW Banks and Liv, I loved them both in the past but now that's lost, Liv is because of her fanbase no brainer, Sasha I can't explain why, nothing happened and her fanbase is whatever

Gremorie @PatrickGremorie



I feel like 90% of either fans are just simps. @LIV4GLOW Nikita Lyons and Liv Morgan.I feel like 90% of either fans are just simps. @LIV4GLOW Nikita Lyons and Liv Morgan.I feel like 90% of either fans are just simps.

27Wks/193Days w/o Boss&Glow @SashasBankAcc @LIV4GLOW Mandy it’s literally her looks🤣🤣 her character is just a pretty popular high school bully & she cannot wrestle @LIV4GLOW Mandy it’s literally her looks🤣🤣 her character is just a pretty popular high school bully & she cannot wrestle💀

she 🎅🏾 @LIV4GLOW @SashasBankAcc that’s sorta how i feel! i feel like she’s good in the ring but her character is boring and it’s all about her looks! @SashasBankAcc that’s sorta how i feel! i feel like she’s good in the ring but her character is boring and it’s all about her looks!

Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion and recently completed 365 days with the title. She won the belt by beating Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc 2021 and has defended it successfully on several occasions.

Her latest title defense was against Alba Fyre, whom she beat on two occasions, including a Last Woman Standing Match.

Meanwhile, Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She lost the title to Ronda Rousey earlier this year. Since then, she has undergone a change in character, and fans seem to be more in support of the 28-year-old upon her recent change.

Jim Cornette was critical of Liv Morgan after her botch on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has previously criticized Liv Morgan on numerous occasions.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he once reacted to the former SmackDown Women's Champion's table botch on the Friday night show, labeling it a "goddamn mess."

"Little Liv Morgan, the little pixie, the little sprite that she is, coming off the barricade railing with a crossbody so that they all go through the table. Except that Liv didn't make it all the way to Raquel for the crossbody... Raquel, she's got something but this was a goddamn mess. Liv Morgan is irredeemable."

Morgan was recently in a feud with Sonya Deville on the Blue brand. Despite enjoying an incredible run throughout 2022, the 28-year-old star won't be featured at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Do you agree with the WWE Universe's take regarding Rose and Morgan? Sound off in the comment section

