"All he is doing is sitting there and talking bullsh*t" - WWE veteran claims that Jim Cornette's opinions are great to listen to (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has praised Jim Cornette for his work on his podcast. Cornette is known for his critical opinions and his ability to analyze modern-day business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell briefly spoke about the amount Cornette is making in a month. He labeled it as "unbelievable."

Monsoon Classic @MonsoonClassic

youtube.com/watch?v=NJ0o_2… On this date in 1996, newcomer Rocky Maivia faced Jim Cornette's hand picked challenger TL Hopper to open an episode of SuperStars On this date in 1996, newcomer Rocky Maivia faced Jim Cornette's hand picked challenger TL Hopper to open an episode of SuperStarsyoutube.com/watch?v=NJ0o_2… https://t.co/zrIRuUAjfU

Mantell further mentioned Cornette's ability to entertain the listeners, courtesy of his podcast:

"Jim Cornette is killing it. I heard, somebody gave me a figure of what he was making a month, it's unbelievable. And all he is doing is sitting there and talking bullsh*t I've heard ten thousand times in the dressing room and I just blew it off... Great to listen to, as long as he's not talking politics but he's great to listen to. But when he put it on a podcast that the people have never heard before they go, 'My god, this guy is entertaining as hell,'" said Dutch Mantell. [1:11:00 – 1:12:31]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Jim Cornette recently commented on Vince McMahon's possible return to WWE

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year. However, a new report from the Wall Street Journal has suggested that McMahon wants to return to the company.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette spoke regarding the possibility of McMahon returning. He said:

Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru"All we've been doing is talking about for the past couple of months now or more - guys want to go back and work for Triple H. I think he's brought back some that he probably has buyer's remorse on brining back now when he was rid of, but they want to come back and work for him and some more will follow. [William] Regal, etc. They didn't want to work for Vince because he had gone out of his mind, and Max Dupri was an example, and Ezekiel and Elias and Elrod and Elrod Hubbard, his manager."

Full Context WWE @WWEWithContext Jim Cornette channeling his inner Vince Mcmahon with this sell Jim Cornette channeling his inner Vince Mcmahon with this sell https://t.co/NioMvGDsB9

Since McMahon's retirement, Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative in WWE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes