Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how the new World Heavyweight Championship would affect Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the company for over two years. In a championship reign lasting over 981+ days, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down any star that dared to challenge him. With the help of special counsel Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, Roman is the undisputed leader of the "Island of Relevancy."

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that the new title will devalue Roman's run. He detailed that The Tribal Chief was the biggest star in the company because of his dominant run, but having another champion means that Reigns is no longer "Undisputed."

"They're gonna devalue what they've done with Roman Reigns. He's had this dominant reign and he became the Undisputed Champion. That's why everything was drawing, working and clicking. Then all of a sudden, there's another champion. For all the reasons that we've been talking about. I just imagine if Vince had gone to Hulk Hogan and said, 'Hey guess what? You're the World Champion of Saturday Night's Main Event and superstars, but on Wrestling Challenge we're making Savage the world champion.' Holy f**k." [From 6:08 - 6:42]

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

Following his win at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns took some time off from WWE after an appearance on the RAW after Mania.

However, in his absence, The Bloodline has fallen into disarray, with The Usos losing their WrestleMania main event rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Even at Backlash, Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso did not seem to be on the same page on several occasions.

Reigns will be back on SmackDown this coming Friday. It will be interesting to see how the Tribal Chief deals with the problems within his faction.

What do you think of Cornette's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda to the transcript.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes