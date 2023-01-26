"All three are superstars no doubt" - WWE legend on Imperium following segment with DX at RAW XXX

WWE RAW XXX is now in the rear view mirror. It was debatably the greatest and in many ways one of the best executed editions of the Stamford-based promotion's flagship show.

One of its segments contained a confrontation between Imperium, DX and Kurt Angle, which translated into a Six-Man Tag Team match pitting Gunther's clan against Seth Rollins and The Street Profits.

Following the red brand's special episode, members of DX have taken to Twitter to chat about their segment with Imperium. Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) and Road Dogg joined the discussion, with the former stating:

"Putting that segment together was one of the funnest times I've had in forever."

Waltman went on to state that he would have happily taken a finisher from Imperium in order to "pass the torch."

Road Dogg, who is the WWE’s current Senior Vice President of Live Events, responded to a fan who claimed that Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser is underrated:

“Not to those who know. All three are superstars no doubt”

The DX shtick on RAW has evidently ended up being a nostalgia act in which the faction runs rougshod through any wrestler that stands in their way. However, the RAW 30th Anniversary special saw the crowd-favorite degenerates joke around before stepping out of the way so that the current crop of talents can use the spotlight.

WWE's Imperium vs. The Bloodine in 2023?

Speaking to My San Antonio in a recent interview, Intercontinental Champion Gunther stated that he would agree to an Imperium vs. The Bloodline match and referred to the latter group as entertaining.

“Yeah, let's go there. I think what they have going for themselves now with the group is really entertaining. It's one of the best group stories I can recall in a very long time," said Gunther.

Meanwhile on the blue brand, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci advanced to the finals tournament to determine the next challengers for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Ring General will enter the 2023 Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

It remains to be seen where Kaiser and Vinci will go after an injury scare for the latter has been reported. Nevertheless, one can't change the fact that big things are coming for The Ring General's glorious faction.

