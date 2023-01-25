32-year-old WWE star 'doing fine' after recent injury scare against Seth Rollins - Reports

Seth Rollins was in action on this week's WWE RAW is XXX where he teamed up with The Street Profits to take on Imperium. Giovanni Vince was seen holding his knee during the bout, which left fans concerned for the 32-year-old. However, a new report has put the fans' minds at ease.

WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show this past Monday. The show featured several legends and Hall of Famers, including members of D-Generation X, who were also accompanied by Kurt Angle. Imperium interrupted the legendary faction.

Gunther stated that they are there to kick D-X out of the ring unless one of them will do something. Seth Rollins then made his way to the ring to step in for his mentor. The former WWE Champion was joined by the Street Profits, which led to Teddy Long booking a six-man tag team match. Kurt Angle was the special referee for the bout.

During the match, Giovanni Vinci was spotted holding his knee, which led many to believe that the former NXT star suffered a potential injury. Fightful Select recently provided an update on the situation, stating that Vinci is "doing fine." The Visionary picked up the win for his team after delivering The Stomp to Vinci.

The Imperium duo will also be in action on the upcoming episode of SmackDown where they will face Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in the semi-finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament.

Seth Rollins wants to "run it back" against Gunther in WWE

The confrontation between Seth Rollins and Imperium on Monday could lead to a huge rematch down the line.

The Visionary recently laid down the challenge to the Ring General after the latter posted a pic of them on Twitter. Rollins and Gunther have crossed paths in the past. The duo faced off in a singles match in 2019 on WWE RAW. The match was interrupted by Imperium. It was later turned into an 8-man tag team competition.

